Kansas elementary school secretary killed, husband charged after found with self-inflicted wounds, police say

A Kansas man with possibly self-inflicted wounds was arrested Monday after his wife was found dead, officials said.

Damien Shields, 42, was taken into custody for allegedly killing Lori Shields, 38, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said in a news release.

His arrest came after he was released from a medical center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he was hospitalized on Sunday.

The bureau said that just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, they discovered Lori Shields dead at a home in Norton after the local sheriff's office "received information" that a woman was deceased at the residence.

Officials said that a suspect was identified and both the KBI and Norton County Sheriff's Office tried to find him.

Hours later, at 2:40 a.m. Monday morning, police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri responded to a report about someone "calling out for help from a hotel room." Investigators said that the man in the hotel room was Damien Shields, who was discovered with "injuries that were likely self-inflicted."

He was later arrested for first-degree murder in his wife's death, and booked at the Cape Girardeau County Jail, according to officials.

Lori Shields was a secretary at Eisenhower Elementary School in Norton. Classes in the school district were called off Monday in response to her death.

