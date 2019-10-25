Kansas officer who killed man during 'swatting' call sues city for lost wages

A Kansas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man during a prank emergency response call is suing the city for wages he claims he lost while being kept from returning to his job.

Wichita police officer Justin Rapp accused the city of breach of contract in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court, The Wichita Eagle reported.

The lawsuit said the city refused to let Rapp resume his usual jobs “in a reasonable amount of time” after fatally shooting 28-year-old Andrew Finch in December 2017.

Rapp said he lost out on $31,000 from his police income and a city-approved off-duty security job.

The police department put Rapp on restricted duty despite being cleared twice in separate investigations, the lawsuit said. He was allowed to return to his off-duty security job, but only on a part-time basis for less money, the suit alleged.

Rapp killed Finch after responding to his home following a hoax report of a homicide and hostage situation. Tyler Barriss, 26, made the fake report -- known as "swatting" -- from his home in Los Angeles.

The false report stemmed from a $1.50 bet between two gamers playing "Call of Duty: WWII." When one of them refused to pay up, the other asked Barris to "swatt" his opponent, who lived in Wichita.

The intended victim had been previously evicted from Finch's home. Rapp said he feared Finch was reaching for a gun when he shot him on his porch.

Barris was sentenced to 20 years in prison and the gamer who "swatted" was given a 15-month sentence. A lawsuit by Finch's family against the city is pending.