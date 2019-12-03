Kansas man caught driving stolen SUV on way to bail out brother – who was arrested in stolen SUV

A Kansas man was arrested last week driving a stolen SUV to bail out his brother, who had been jailed hours earlier for stealing a separate SUV, authorities said.

The first sibling caught early Friday was 36-year-old Eric Dean McCracken. He was arrested for driving a Chevy Trailblazer with a suspended license, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Police said they later learned the SUV had been reported stolen.

Hours later, his younger brother, 32-year-old Keith Ray McCracken, was arrested after leading deputies on a short chase in a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado that authorities were tracking through its GPS, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was en route to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The brothers were reunited in the Jackson County Jail, where they awaited bond.

The elder McCracken was booked for driving while suspended and possession of stolen property. The younger brother was held for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.