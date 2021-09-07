Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas man fires multiple rounds into Wichita club, killing one man and injuring five women: police

Keshawn Dawson, 23, fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle that someone else was driving

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Kansas man opened fire on a club in Wichita in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he was kicked out, wounding six people and killing a 34-year-old father of two, police said. 

Keshawn Dawson, 23, was asked to leave the Enigma Club & Lounge around midnight after getting in a fight, but returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds through the club's windows and front door, Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stephens said at a news conference. 

  • Kansas-Club-Shooting-Wichita-Enigma
    Image 1 of 2

    A door with shattered glass is shown at the Enigma Club &amp; Lounge, after a fatal shooting early Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in downtown Wichita, Kan. ((Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP))

  • Kansas-Club-Shooting-Wichita-Enigma-Broken-Glass
    Image 2 of 2

    Shattered glass is shown at the Enigma Club &amp; Lounge, after a fatal shooting early Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in downtown Wichita, Kan. ((Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP))

Preston Spencer, 34, suffered a fatal wound to his torso. Five women aged 22 to 40 also suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. 

Spencer was a married father of two and had just celebrated his son's fifth birthday last week, according to his Facebook page. 

Police are now searching for Dawson, who is a convicted felon prohibited by law from owning a gun, and was wanted at the time of the shooting on two felony arrested warrants. 

A manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, who police say fired multiple rounds into a downtown Wichita club in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing one man and injuring five women. 

A manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson, who police say fired multiple rounds into a downtown Wichita club in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing one man and injuring five women.  (Wichita Police Department)

He fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, which someone else was driving. 

Investigators interviewed witnesses and used technology to identify Dawson as the shooting suspect, Stephens said.

"We’re still looking into the victims’ relationship, if there was any relationship, with the suspect at all," he said.

Your Money