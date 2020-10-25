Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Kansas father arrested, 2 daughters safe after 2 boys found dead: reports

A family member had alerted authorities after one of the children failed to show up for a soccer game, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kansas man traveling with two daughters was located and taken into custody in Oklahoma on Saturday after the girls were reported missing from their Leavenworth, Kan., home.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the missing girls, ages after 7 and 3, after two boys believed to be their brothers, ages 14 and 11, were found dead in the home, according to reports.

A family member had alerted authorities after one of the children failed to show up for a soccer game, the Kansas City Star reported. When officers arrived at the home, they found the boys’ bodies and determined the girls were missing and issued the Amber Alert, the report said.

The cause of death for the boys was unclear and there was no immediate information about the mother of the children.

BERKELEY, CALIF., POLICE OFFER $50G REWARD IN PREGNANT TEEN'S SHOOTING DEATH

The father, identified as Donny Jackson, 40, “had dealings” with law enforcement in the past, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley told the Star, though he wouldn’t elaborate.

Donny Jackson. (Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)

Donny Jackson. (Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)

The father and the girls were in a vehicle that was stopped by authorities in Erick, Okla., near the Texas border, nearly 500 miles from Leavenworth, according to the Star.

The car had been previously stopped in Kansas, near the Oklahoma border, around 12:30 p.m. – about a half hour before the boys’ bodies were discovered, the report said.

After receiving a tip from a truck driver, Beckham County deputies tracked down the vehicle and made the arrest, KMBC-TV of Kansas City, Mo., reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson was being held in the Beckham County jail in Oklahoma, pending extradition to Kansas, the station reported. Reports were unclear about exactly what charges he would face.

The girls were reported safe and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was working to reunited them with their mother, KMBC reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.