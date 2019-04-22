Kansas couple killed in motorcycle crash caused by vulture, officials say

A married couple was killed in a motorcycle crash that was caused by a vulture, Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Brandon Husband, 42, and his wife, Jennifer, were riding a motorcycle on a rural road 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge on Saturday afternoon when the vulture came out of a ditch and struck Husband in the head, according to a record of the crash.

The motorcycle, a 2015 Harley Davidson, then went off the road into a ditch and hit a barbed wire fence before it overturned.

The report noted that Husband had been driving the motorcycle but was not wearing a helmet. Neither was his 43-year-old wife, who is known as Lynn on Facebook.

Husband reportedly died at the scene. According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends of the couple, Jennifer was taken to a hospital in Wichita in critical condition. Medicine Lodge is about 75 miles southwest of Wichita.

Jennifer was pronounced dead seven hours after Husband, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The couple, who lived in Fowler, reportedly has four children, according to the Daily Mail.

Michelle Dunbar, who created the GoFundMe page, asked for support and prayers for the family.

“Please keep the children and the family in your prayers as they have suffered another loss,” wrote Dunbar after Jennifer died. “Please be respectful of the family and keep them all in your thoughts. Please help this family in their time of need and God bless you all.”

As of Monday, the page has raised $4,560.

