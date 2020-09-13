Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missouri
Published

Kansas City standoff at Chiefs-Royals sports complex ends with armed suspect's arrest

A Royals baseball game scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday was briefly delayed

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect armed with two handguns and a knife was taken into custody in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday evening following an hours-long standoff with police outside Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports.

The situation caused a delay for a scheduled Kansas City Royals baseball game at nearby Kauffman Stadium, the reports said.

Officers responding around 10 a.m. to reports of a gunman firing at Arrowhead Stadium employees were able to get employees out of harm’s way. No injuries were reported, according to FOX 4 in Kansas City.

COMPTON 'AMBUSH' LEAVES 2 LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES 'FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES' 

Police contained the gunman, who they believed was having a mental health crisis, in one area of the parking lot and tried to negotiate with him for more than seven hours before deciding to take him into custody using non-lethal force shortly after 6 p.m., KMBC-TV reported.

The suspect, who wasn’t hurt, was given a mental health evaluation before being booked into jail. Police did not release information about what prompted the matter, FOX 4 reported.

No events were going on at Arrowhead Stadium at the time, FOX 4 reported. The Chiefs had played their season-opening game there against the Houston Texans on Thursday night and both teams will be off Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Royals game scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday was briefly delayed, KMBC reported. The visiting Pittsburgh Pirates remained at their hotel until receiving word that the area was safe, Pittsburgh's TribLive.com reported.

Trending in US