CRIME
Kansas City nightclub shooting wounds 4; club saw deadly shooting in January

The earlier shooting, at 9ine Ultra Lounge in January, killed a woman and wounded 15 others

Associated Press
Four people were shot and injured Sunday at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred in January, police said.

Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the shooting was related to an argument that started inside the club and then moved outside where several people fired shots.

One victim found at the scene with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital. Three others arrived separately at hospitals. All four victims remained stable in critical condition Sunday afternoon. The victims included a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s.

On Jan. 19, a man opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside 9ine, killing a 25-year-old woman and wounding 15 other people before security guards working at the club shot and killed the gunman.

The shooting Sunday was the first reported at the nightclub since the January shooting.

