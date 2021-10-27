Kansas mom returns to find apartment completely cleared out, left with nothing: 'My jaw dropped'

A Kansas City mother and her two daughters have nothing left after their home was allegedly cleared out due to an error from their property management company.



Myrohn Guthrie says her young children keep asking to return to their townhome, but no toys or electronics are there for them to play with. The family is currently staying with friends after Guthrie found her apartment empty last weekend. She said Gateway Plaza Townhomes mangers first told her to call the police thinking there must have been a burglary, but now it seems to be the result of a clerical mistake.



ALLIGATOR GAR CAUGHT IN KANSAS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

"They [property management] haven’t responded to anybody and I move Monday, thank God," Guthrie told Fox News.



Guthrie says she doesn't have renters' insurance and created a GoFundMe to help pay for furniture, kitchen/bathroom essentials and new clothes for the family's new place.



KANSAS POLICE TRACK DOWN OWNER OF WALLET MISSING FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS



FOX 4 Kansas City reported Guthrie spent two years in unit 1331 and the video of her shocking discovery of the home without couches, dressers, TVs, beds and even the food in her refrigerator has been seen more than 14,000 times since Monday.



"I just started crying immediately and my jaw dropped and I was like oh my God," Guthrie told the local TV station.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Guthrie estimates the belongings were worth about $32,000 and were thrown out because someone missed their intended assignment to clear out a townhome in the complex by one number. She’s most disappointed to have lost items that were priceless to her family, including important paperwork like social security cards.



Guthrie says since the initial interaction, complex management hasn't reached out or said anything about a resolution. Fox News reached out to the Seldin Company managers, whose home office is in Nebraska, but did not immediately get a response.