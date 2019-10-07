Kansas City bar shooting suspect arrested, second 'armed and dangerous' suspect still at large

One of the accused triggermen in a deadly Kansas shooting early Sunday remained "armed and dangerous" and on the loose Monday amid a desperate police hunt that had already netted one of the men believed to be behind the barroom bloodbath.

Javier Alatorre, 23, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo., by multiple agencies, including the FBI, who were investigating the shooting at Tequila KC Bar in Kansas City, Kan., which left four people dead and five others wounded.

But the second suspect, identified as 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, remained on the run, Kansas police said. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and have had bonds set at $1 million.

Police spokesperson T.J. Tomasic said Sunday the 1:30 a.m. shooting inside the bar was the result of an earlier altercation in which one of the suspects had reportedly fought with several people inside the establishment. It wasn't immediately clear if the incident involved Villanueva-Morales or Alatorre.

The fracas arose at about 11 p.m. when a bartender — who had previously experienced problems with the suspect — refused to serve him, The Kansas City Star reported. In the flap that followed, the suspect reportedly threw a cup at the bartender and subsequently was kicked out with the help of four people.

Around the bar's last call, the suspect came back with another man and both opened fire, the bartender told cops.

“It’s a pretty small bar,” Tomasic told the news outlet. “You have two guys come in, start shooting, people are just running. People are just running wherever they can.”

The five people wounded were in stable condition Monday, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.