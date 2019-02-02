Lottery player wins $22,000 while arguing with spouse over his spending on tickets

A Kansas man realized he won $22,000 in the state lottery last week -- while bickering with his wife over how much he spent on lottery tickets.

“When I showed my wife how much I had won, she immediately quit bickering," said Louis Kronawitter, of the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee. "We were both very surprised."

Kronawitter said he was sitting at his computer, checking his stack of 2by2 and Pick 3 tickets, when his wife came in and argued that he'd been spending too much on playing the games, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Kansas Lottery officials said the 2by2 Quick Pick is a daily game that gives players eight chances to win a top prize of $22,000. Kronawitter said he plans to donate some of his winnings to his church.