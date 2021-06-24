Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Kamala Harris heading to border Friday after months of bipartisan criticism

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, the White House confirmed, amid mounting criticism from both Republicans and some Democrats for not yet doing so, following her appointment by President Biden to handle the "root causes" of migration.

Harris is set to visit El Paso, Texas, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The vice president has come under heavy fire for the way she has handled the role since being appointed to it three months ago. While the White House has emphasized she is tasked with the "root causes" of the migrant crisis, Republicans have criticized her repeatedly for not having visited the border at all – with former Trump officials saying she needs to travel there to gain insight on the issues that border communities have been dealing with.

Earlier this month, Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico in her first trip outside the U.S. since being appointed by President Biden to help solve the massive spike in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Trump's upcoming border visit forced VP Harris' trip, Republicans say

- Ted Cruz rips Kamala Harris after announcement of border trip: They realized, 'Oh crap, we gotta do something'

- Kamala Harris has gone 92 days without visit to border since being tapped for crisis role

- NBC's Lester Holt suggests his Kamala Harris interview sparked her decision to finally visit the border

- White House: 'Appropriate time' for Kamala Harris border visit after VP dismissed it as 'grand gesture'

- Politico panned for blaming Harris border visit on 'unrelenting chorus' of GOP critics

Newsom recall effort: California officials verify more than 1.7M signatures

California’s effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has succeeded in forcing a new election within 90 days following the validation of more than 1.5 million signatures, according to state officials.

The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the tally Wednesday evening. The recall petition garnered over 1.7 million signatures, of which only 43 were withdrawn, leaving the effort well above the 1.5 million threshold.

"A sufficient number of verified recall signatures had previously been reached by recall proponents in April," the Secretary of State’s Office announced in a statement. "However, in accordance with California election law, voters were given a 30-day period from April 26 to June 8 to request county officials remove their signatures from recall petitions."



The next phase of the recall process is now in the hands of the state’s Department of Finance, which is tasked with estimating the costs of a special election. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- NPR finds Gavin Newsom 'misled,' 'overstated' California wildfire prevention efforts: 'Response has faltered'

- Newsom says California will pay off unpaid rent accrued during coronavirus pandemic

- Gavin Newsom has longstanding ties to Dem power player facing lawsuits, investigations

- California GOP gubernatorial contender charges Newsom 'has failed us' in new ad

Britney Spears requests that her conservatorship end: 'I just want my life back'

Britney Spears is speaking out about her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer addressed the court for the first time in recent years on Wednesday. During the virtual hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom, Spears expressed her desire to have her conservatorship end.

"I don't think I was heard on any level," Spears says of the last time she spoke to the court in 2019. The Grammy winner’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, also addressed the court and indicated that he would not interrupt Spears at any moment.

During her speech, Spears alleged that her father, Jamie Spears, "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- A timeline of Britney Spears' conservatorship

- Britney Spears' conservatorship: She is 'hoping to put much of this behind her,' source says

- What to know about Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ dad who star ripped during conservatorship testimony

- Rose McGowan speaks out in support of Britney Spears: While we were being entertained, she was being tortured

- Britney Spears' testimony prompts reactions from Justin Timberlake and more stars: 'Stay strong'

- Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari supports singer in #FreeBritney shirt ahead of hearing

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Apartment building near Miami partially collapses, emergency crews at scene

- mRNA vaccine inventor speaks out on 'Tucker' after YouTube deletes video of him discussing risks

- Florida police officer 'critical' after shot in head; manhunt underway for 'coward' suspect

- Biden touts new crime prevention strategy focused on gun control

- Disabled Marine Corps veteran says he was kicked off Chicago flight because of service dog: report



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- John McAfee found dead after Spanish court approves extradition to US

- Bipartisan infrastructure group to present proposal to Biden

- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares crater after Supreme Court ruling

- Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought

- Warren Buffett says he is halfway to goal of distributing wealth to charity

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS



Laura Ingraham says President Biden’s crime policies will harm Americans. "It’s a moment of truth to all you moderates living in the suburbs," the host of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" told viewers Wednesday night.



"Now many of you, I know, voted against Donald Trump by voting for Biden," she said, adding, "At the time, I think you felt good about it, virtuous even. The events of the last year – and especially the last six months – prove you got a lot more than you bargained for.

"Biden’s answer to the terrifying spiral of crime that’s sweeping across the country should itself be a wake-up call to all you suburbanites that voted for him," she continued. "His stupid gun control speech today just confirms what we noted last night – that Democrats defiantly refuse to do what we all know helps to reduce crime."



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.