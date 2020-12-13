Juvenile charged with murdering four in West Virginia, including two kids

A juvenile has been charged with four murders in connection to individuals found dead in a southern West Virginia home Sunday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a 911 call placed at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning from the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

The caller had gone to a residence on the street to check on some family after not making contact with relatives for days. When the caller arrived, he found the door unlocked and entered.

Once inside, he discovered three of the residents dead from an apparent act of violence. He immediately went to a nearby house and called 911.

After arriving on scene, responding deputies found a fourth victim inside the house. In addition, a fifth resident of the house, a juvenile, has been safely relocated. The deceased are a family, including an adult man, an adult female, a 12 year old boy, and a 3 year old boy.

Deputies have been investigating the matter since it was reported, which does not appear to be a random crime.

While it is unlawful for the agency to release any additional information regarding juvenile offenders, police say they will release the names of the deceased individuals on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.