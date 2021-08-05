Justice Dept. launches Phoenix police probe over alleged use-of-force, treatment of homeless

The U.S. Justice Department is launching a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department to see whether its officers have been using excessive force and abusing homeless people.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation will determine whether the department "engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law."

Garland said this type of investigation, his third as attorney general, aims to "promote transparency and accountability."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said investigators will review body camera video, along with training materials and other records. She said the Justice Department spoke with Phoenix city officials and they had expressed support for the probe.

"One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws, and respects human dignity."

The DOJ has briefed the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams about its investigation.

"I welcome the U.S. Department of Justice review of the Phoenix Police Department. Comprehensive Reform of policing in the City of Phoenix has been my priority since the first day I took office," Gallego said in a statement.

The DOJ says it will reach out to community groups and Phoenix residents to learn about their experiences with police.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced it was opening similar investigations into police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.