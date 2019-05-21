Jury to get case of suspect in wrong-way crash that killed 5

A jury is expected to begin deliberations in the trial of a Vermont man facing murder charges in the deaths of five teenagers after he caused a head-on crash by driving the wrong way on an interstate.

After they receive final instructions from the judge Tuesday, the jury will begin considering the case of Steven Bourgoin in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

Bourgoin's attorneys acknowledge he was driving the pickup truck that hit the teenagers' vehicle in October 2016. But they say he was psychotic and delusional at the time of the crash and therefore insane.

Prosecutors counter that Bourgoin was troubled but legally responsible for the crash.

The trial began May 6.