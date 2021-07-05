Violent July Fourth results in dozens shot, several killed

Americans made up for missed July Fourth celebrations in 2020 by going all out this year – and the holiday weekend also saw a spike in shootings and assaults across the country over last year.

Major cities were already braced for gun violence as shootings had been on the rise over the past few weeks, but nearly 100 people were shot across the country during the holiday weekend.

New York City alone saw 26 people shot from Friday through Sunday, with two of them resulting in deaths.

Five people were shot in the Bronx Saturday at around 9 p.m., and 10 more people were shot Sunday, the New York Daily News reported.

SEN. TED CRUZ: DEMS' ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ - HERE'S THEIR DESPERATE PLOY TO ESCAPE BLAME FOR RISING CRIME RATES

A large brawl between as many as 50 adolescents in Atlanta resulted at least one death. Police sought footage of the fight to find leads on the cause of the fight and the death.

A 14-year-old boy died, and police arrested a 17-year-old in possession of two guns, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

A shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, left eight people wounded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when someone fired multiple shots near a car wash, with some of the victims returning fire.

Police said that the victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

BIDEN GUN AND POLICE POLICIES THREATEN DEMOCRATS' 2022 MIDTERM PROSPECTS

Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati when a suspect opened fire during a fireworks display.

The identities of the victims was not made public, and police released no information about the suspect.

Police were not exempt from the violence, either: Two Chicago officers were shot and wounded around 1:45 a.m. Monday. One officer was struck in the foot while the other was struck in the thigh.

The officers went to hospital as a precaution, as their injuries were not life-threatening.

SOUTH CAROLINA BOYS, 8 AND 9, TO BE CHARGED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF 62-YEAR-OLD MAN

"There’s been a lot of large crowd gatherings tonight, a lot of celebratory fireworks going off, kind of spontaneous," police Superintendent David Brown said. "They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain."

Those were just two of some 88 shootings that occurred in Chicago over the weekend, with at least 14 fatalities in that number, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The victims, ranging in age from 12 to 30, were from incidents scattered across the city. The most tragic shooting saw a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy killed and several others injured early Monday morning in Washington Park.

Milwaukee police are investing multiple shootings that occurred Sunday, resulting in several injuries and at least one death.

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday at 11:30 p.m., with at least one suspect being sought. Other shootings resulted in an injury to a 30-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspects have been arrested in connection to any of the shootings, Fox 6 Now reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.