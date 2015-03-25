Judge: Woman accused of paint-splashing vandalism at DC landmarks incompetent to stand trial

A judge says a woman accused of splattering green paint at the Washington National Cathedral is incompetent to stand trial.

Online court records show that a judge on Thursday found Jiamei Tian incompetent to face trial after she was evaluated by a psychologist. A three-page report filed ahead of the hearing concludes that Tian's overall knowledge of the U.S. legal system "remains rather limited."

The psychologist says it's likely Tian, who holds a Chinese passport, will be competent to stand trial in the "foreseeable future."

Tian was charged in July with defacing the Washington National Cathedral with green paint and authorities said she is suspected of similar vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial and other sites.

Another hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.