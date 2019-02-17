Judge tosses $38 million award in case of Maryland woman killed by police

A jury's $38 million award to the family of a woman killed by police in suburban Baltimore has been thrown out of court by a judge.

A police bullet killed 23-year-old Korryn Gaines and wounded her 5-year-old son in 2016 in Randallstown, Md., after an hours-long standoff—an incident that drew national attention.

In a lengthy decision, Maryland Judge Mickey Norman rejected the jury’s finding last year that the officer who shot Gaines acted unreasonably in violation of her civil rights, the Baltimore Sun reported Friday.

Norman, who sits in Baltimore County, said in his ruling that the officer, Royce Ruby, was entitled to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine shielding cops and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties, the paper reported.

Baltimore County police said in 2016 that Gaines was shot after pointing a shotgun at police who went to her home to serve warrants on her and her fiancé. She had failed to appear in court in a traffic case. Her son, Kodi, was shot in the face.

Gaines family lawyer J. Wyndal Gordon told the paper the judge’s ruling would be appealed.

The “family is disappointed but not deterred,” Gordon told Fox45 Baltimore.