Judge says she'll grant bail for jailed Pa. priest after appeals court throws out conviction

A judge says she'll grant bail to a Roman Catholic priest now that a Pennsylvania appeals court reversed his conviction in the clergy sex abuse scandal.

However, the judge says she first wants to speak to Monsignor William Lynn in person about the conditions of his release. Lynn did not attend Monday's hearing.

The priest is serving a three- to six-year sentence at a state prison in Waymart, Pa. He was the first church official ever convicted over his handling of abuse claims.

An appeals court threw out his case last week, saying Lynn was tried under a child-endangerment law that didn't apply to him.

On Monday, his lawyers asked Common Pleas Judge M. Teresa Sarmina to release the 62-year-old priest while prosecutors appeal.

The Philadelphia district attorney vows to restore Lynn's conviction.