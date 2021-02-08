Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid to keep part of deposition sealed: report

A federal judge in New York on Monday said that the public had the right to see an excerpt from Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2016 deposition that she said were illegally obtained by prosecutors and should be barred from the courtroom.

Reuters reported that the 20-line excerpt comes from the defamation suit involving Virginia Giuffre that has been settled. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska reportedly wrote that there is no compelling reason "not to unseal this portion of testimony." The Washington Post reported that prosecutors accuse Maxwell of lying in the deposition about how much she knew about Jeffery Epstein’s actions.

Maxwell, a British socialite, has been charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell said the indictment against their client was obtained unjustly and doesn’t allege crimes specific enough to bring before a jury.

JUDGE: GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S SEXUAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH ADULTS CAN REMAIN SECRET

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited three teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997. The indictment alleged she sometimes joined in the abuse. She has maintained her innocence.

The Reuters report said that the New York judge has already released portions of the deposition. The excerpt reportedly covers her denials and whether she knew Epstein—who killed himself in 2019-- engaged in sex with other women.

The report pointed out that the judge for the criminal case will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to release the deposition. Maxwell's lawyer did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News

