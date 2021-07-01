Judge orders Minneapolis to hire more police officers

A judge on Thursday ordered Minneapolis to hire more police officers after ruling in favor of a group that had sued the city council over a rise in crime in the city.

"Minneapolis is in a crisis," the eight plaintiffs connected to the conservative Upper Midwest Law Center wrote in their complaint, citing the rise in shootings and homicides and the violent George Floyd protests, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported.

While the city is expected to have about 649 officers by next June, Hennepin County District Judge Jamie L. Anderson said the city needs to have at least 730 by June 30, 2022, or .2% of the population after the 2020 Census is published, the station reported.

Officers in Minneapolis and many other police departments have also been leaving in droves amid the perceived anti-police climate.

"We have made the emotional appeal," Don Samuels, one of the plaintiffs and a former City Councilmember, said, according to FOX 9. "We have demonstrated the statistical uptick and now this is the legal action we are exercising because it seems as if the City Council cannot hear us and doesn’t feel what we feel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city is reviewing the order, the station reported.