Judge: La. man incompetent to face murder charge in his disabled 7-year-old son's beheading

A judge has declared a man accused of beheading his disabled 7-year-old son incompetent and unable to help his attorneys fight first-degree murder charge.

State Judge John E. LeBlanc ruled Tuesday that Jeremiah Lee Wright "does not have the present mental capacity to proceed." He committed the 31-year-old Wright to the custody of the state department of health for psychiatric treatment.

LeBlanc's decision came after a six-day hearing ended Feb. 4. At least a dozen investigators and experts testified that Wright told them that Jori Lirette, his son, was a robot or CPR dummy put into his home as a government experiment to teach him about life.

The boy was killed in August 2011.