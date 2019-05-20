Judge in Florida tosses out Robert Kraft spa sex tapes in case against massage parlor workers

Palm Beach County Judge Joseph Marx ruled Monday that prosecutors cannot use the surveillance footage video that allegedly shows the 77-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor, according to a report.

Lei Wang, 40, and Hua Zhang, 58, who both have pleaded not guilty, face more than a dozen charges after they were allegedly taped providing sexual services to clients at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, The New York Post reported.

Marx agreed with previous rulings.

ROBERT KRAFT VIDEO EVIDENCE TO REMAIN SEALED FOR TIME BEING, JUDGE RULES

Last week, a judge wrote that detectives did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did not commit crimes. Prosecutors say the warrant obtained to install the cameras was legal and aimed at stopping a felony-level prostitution operation.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.