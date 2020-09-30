Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

A Nevada judge approved an $800 million settlement on Wednesday between MGM Resorts International and its insurers and the families of the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas in Oct. 2017.

Under the settlement’s terms, MGM Resorts will make payouts to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the shooting. The judge’s decision finalizes an agreement that was announced earlier this month.

“There’ve been no objections and we expect no appeals,” Robert Eglet, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told The Associated Press. “We’ll send out notices of the order. After 30 days, the $800 million will be deposited.”

MGM Resorts' insurers will cover $749 million of the $800 million in payouts. The casino empire did not admit liability for the shooting.

The shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 850 others at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort, in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S history.

“We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure,” MGM said in a statement. “It is especially meaningful that the decision comes one day before the third anniversary of the incident, a time of great sadness and reflection.”

Authorities identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman who opened fire on the crowd from a 32nd floor window. Paddock committed suicide as officers moved in to apprehend him. Investigators have never determined a clear motive for his actions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.