Journalist fired after wishing death on Covington Catholic HS students, parents: report

A freelance Vulture journalist was fired from his main job at digital company INE Entertainment after wishing death for multiple Covington Catholic High School students and their parents in the wake of controversy over the incident between students and Native American activists, a report said.

Erik Abriss, a post-production supervisor at INE Entertainment, was fired after his tweets about the controversy involving teenage students went viral. He is reportedly a freelance journalist for Vulture.

Vulture declined to comment for the Wrap.

“I don’t know what it says about me but I’ve truly lost the ability to articulate the hysterical rage, nausea, and heartache this makes me feel. I just want these people to die. Simple as that. Every single one of them. And their parents,” tweeted Abriss.

“‘Racism is in its Boomer death throes. It will die out with this younger generation!’ Look at the s----eating grins on all those young white slugs’ faces. Just perverse pleasure at wielding a false dominion they’ve been taught their whole life was their divine right. F---ing die,” he added.

On Monday, the company told the Wrap that Abriss was fired for his comments on social media that were deemed offensive. The journalist has since locked his Twitter account and deleted the tweets.

“We were surprised and upset to see the inflammatory and offensive rhetoric used on Erik Abriss’ Twitter account this weekend. He worked with the company in our post-production department and never as a writer,” the company told the outlet.

“While we appreciated his work, it is clear that he is no longer aligned with our company’s core values of respect and tolerance. Therefore, as of January 21, 2019, we have severed ties with Abriss,” the statement added.

A GQ magazine writer, meanwhile, apologized for calling to share the students’ private information on social media, a practice also known as doxxing.

GQ’s Nathaniel Friedman told the Wrap that the tweet in which he wrote “Doxx ‘em all” was “irresponsible” and occurred “in the heat of the moment because I was upset.”

“It partly came from having been doxxed by MAGA people myself but that’s no excuse and no one should wish that on anybody else. It’s counterproductive to say anything along those lines and if you make yourself look like an irrational, mean idiot you’re playing right into their hands,” he added.

Fox News reached out to both writers and did not get an immediate comment.

The firing stems from a widely-circulated video clip gave an inaccurate impression that high school students were harassing a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, following the March for Life rally in Washington.

The subsequent video footage revealed that the students were accosted and yelled before Phillips and other Native American activists approached them. Another group – the so-called Black Hebrew Israelites group – were heard shouting abuse at the students for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.