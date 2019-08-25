Missouri boy, 13, drowns in Joplin flash flooding

A 13-year-old boy drowned Saturday during flash flooding in Missouri, according to local reports.

John D. Wheeler, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was identified by police as the teen who died in the floods in Joplin, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Joplin is about a Springfield, the third biggest city in Missouri, is about 70 miles southwest of Springfield.

Police said Wheeler was walking by the water in a drainage ditch when he fell in, and the current swept him away.

Joplin officers later found him near a bridge, pulled him from the water and reportedly started performing life-saving measures.

Wheeler was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Carl Junction Schools tweeted on Saturday, “It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that one of our 8th Grade students died today in flash flood waters. Please keep this young man's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

