Man arrested after ramming pickup truck into Joint Base Andrews gate, crashing into fence, officials say

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday after repeatedly ramming a barrier at the main entry control point to the military facility, officials told Fox News on Thursday.

The man drove a Ford F-150 into a swing barrier multiple times around 1:25 p.m. before Air Force airmen deployed mechanical road barriers that forced the man to veer across the median and into a field, a base spokesman said in a statement. He then crashed into a reinforced fence on the base's perimeter and came to a stop.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS INTRUSION: MAN BREAKS INTO PLANE USED BY SENIOR US LEADERS, OFFICIALS SAY

The Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page posted what appeared to be a video of the pickup truck after it crashed into the fence.

Security forces airmen detained the man and found drug paraphernalia in his possession, the base spokesman said. He appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

The statement said the man, who officials are not naming while the incident remains under investigation, "posed no threat to ongoing operations at Joint Base Andrews" and that there "is no evidence to suggest that he intended to breach the installation."

The man was cited for federal charges before he was turned over to the custody of Maryland State Police for additional unrelated civilian charges. He has no affiliation with the U.S. Department of Defense, the statement said.

The incident comes a month after a man snuck into Joint Base Andrews and boarded a C-40 plane in the 89th Airlift Wing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wing houses Air Force One and a fleet of other planes frequently used by the president, vice president, Cabinet secretaries and other senior government and military leaders.

The suspect, who was charged with trespassing, had two warrants issued for his arrest for theft and was handed over to local law enforcement. He may have been suffering from mental issues at the time and "did not seem right," according to an Air Force official.

The base is located about 15 miles southeast from the center of Washington, D.C.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.