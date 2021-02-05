Joint Base Andrews intrusion: Man breaks into plane used by senior US leaders, officials say

A man snuck into Joint Base Andrews Thursday and boarded a C-40 plane in the 89th Airlift Wing, which houses Air Force One and a fleet of other planes frequently used by the President, Vice President, Cabinet secretaries, and other senior government and military leaders.

The intruder, who was charged with trespassing, had two warrants for his arrest for theft and was handed over to local law enforcement. He may have been suffering from mental issues at the time and "did not seem right," according to an Air Force official.

"The security of our installation is paramount," Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, said Friday. "This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn’t happen again."

The C-40 plane that the man boarded was involved in a daytime draining exercise, and he told officials "that he just wanted to see a plane."

The 89th Airlift Wing's C-40 plane "provides safe, comfortable and reliable transportation for U.S. leaders," including combatant commanders, Cabinet secretaries, and members of Congress.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart Joint Base Andrews for Delaware at 5:15 p.m. ET Friday, which will be his first trip on Air Force One as president.

