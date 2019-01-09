Johnny Bobbitt, homeless man linked to GoFundMe scam, is caught after skipping court date

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man accused of conspiring with a New Jersey couple to cheat GoFundMe donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, was arrested Wednesday after failing to show up for a scheduled court date the day before.

Philadelphia police said Bobbitt was taken into custody in the city Wednesday morning.

Bobbitt was scheduled to appear in a Burlington County, New Jersey, courtroom Tuesday for a hearing on whether he had violated the conditions of his bail. Judge Mark Tarantino issued a bench warrant for Bobbitt's arrest after he failed to appear.

Bobbit was released on bail last month after Tarantino insisted on a number of conditions, including that he wear an electronic monitoring device, seek employment and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times a week. On Tuesday, the judge said that Bobbitt had not been in contact with court officers since Dec. 17 and may be using drugs. A hearing to determine whether Bobbitt is to be accepted into a diversionary drug court is scheduled for later this month.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt, 35, conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbit and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was largely spent on luxury items and casino trips. All three have been charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.