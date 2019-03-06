Johnny Bobbitt, homeless man in GoFundMe scam, pleads guilty

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless man entangled in the alleged GoFundMe scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, reportedly entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

Bobbitt pleaded guilty in a federal New Jersey court to conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to The Associated Press.

He and his co-defendants, Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure, allegedly worked together to develop the scheme, prosecutors said. The trio allegedly devised a heartwarming account in which they claimed Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 for gas after she became stranded on the highway.

The story gained widespread attention in 2017 and their GoFundMe account ultimately totaled roughly $400,000.

But prosecutors later claimed that the story was a hoax, saying “the entire campaign was predicated on a lie.”

GoFundMe has since refunded donors their money.

"While this type of behavior by an individual is extremely rare, it's unacceptable and clearly it has consequences," GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne previously said.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.