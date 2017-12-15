Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

John McCain-1936-2018

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3133bb6b-jan1_fs_obit_john_mccain_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Senator John McCain

    Photo Illustration/Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb652b76-JMcCainObitThree.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by a mix of North Vietnamese Army (NVA) and Vietnamese citizens in 1967

    Handout
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitFour.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    John McCain (Bottom R) poses with his U.S. Navy squadron in 1965.

    National Archives/Handou
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitFive.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. President Richard Nixon greets former Vietnam prisoner of war John McCain at a pre-POW dinner reception

    National Archives/Handout
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitSix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. Navy Lt. Comdr. John S. McCain is interviewed about his experiences as a prisoner of war during the war in Vietnam

    Library of Congress/Thomas J. O'Halloran/Handout
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitSeven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President George Bush addresses reporters at the White House with Senator John McCain (L) and Senator John Kerry

    REUTERS/Mike Theile
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitEight.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Arizona Senator John McCain looks down while announcing his withdrawal from the Republican presidential campaign

    REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitNine.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain (R-AZ) arrives for a news conference in Annapolis February 11, 2008

    REUTERS/Jim Young
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitEleven.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain delivers remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis April 2 2008

    REUTERS/Jason Reed
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitTwelve.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Senator John McCain and former Alaska Governor and VP candidate Sarah Palin acknowledge the crowd during a rally

    REUTERS/Joshua Lott
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitThirteen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. President George W. Bush and presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain walk toward the Oval Office

    REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitFourteen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Republican presidenital hopeful John McCain looks up while speaking with his campaign manager Rick Davis

    REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitFifteen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain listens as he is introduced at a campaign rally in 2008

    REUTERS/Brian Snyder
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitSixteen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Vietnam war veterann John McCain of Arizona walks in the infamous

    REUTERS/Jason Reed
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/JMcCainObitSeventeen.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sen. John McCain sits onstage after delivering remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis

    AP Photo/Patrick Semansk
Image 1 of 14

Recommended