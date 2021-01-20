Joe Exotic says he was ‘too gay’ to be pardoned by Trump

Tiger King Joe Exotic lashed out at former President Donald Trump after being passed over for a pardon on Wednesday — claiming he was denied for being "too gay" for the president.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, released the statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, seething at Trump for refusing to commute his sentence in a murder-for-hire plot against his archrival, Carol Baskin.

"I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post," the post from Exotic’s account reads.

"Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first," it continues.

Exotic has served a year of his more than 20-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to rub out Baskin.

His supporters were so confident that he’d be included in Trump’s list of pardons and commutations that they rented a limousine to pick him up from prison Wednesday.

"We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now," Exotic supporter Eric Love told Metro.co.uk.

They also pre-recorded a thank you video to send to Trump if Exotic was pardoned.

"We have it queued up and ready to go," Love told Metro. "As soon as we get the word, we’re going to execute that video to the White House and thank them."