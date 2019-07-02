Job recruiter accidentally sent racist email to Asian-American woman after she set up interview: report

An Asian-American woman from Chicago said she received a racist email from the vice president of a recruiting firm after scheduling an interview with the company, according to a Monday report.

Connie Cheung told Block Club Chicago she had applied to work as an office management assistant for the recruiting firm Chicago Search Group.

A day after confirming a job interview, vice president Jim McMahon allegedly sent her an email which read: “Me love you long time,” a phrase spoken by a Vietnamese prostitute to U.S. soldiers during the 1987 film, “Full Metal Jacket.” The phrase has racist and sexually connotations among Asian-Americans.

“Asian females have always been sexualized because of their history with Western males,” Cheung told Block Club Chicago. “It’s gross. That specific phrase is sexual. It’s not just toward by race, it’s sexual. That’s all I could think of was, ‘Why? It’s 2019.’”

McMahon said the email was intended for his boss Brian Haugh, the president of Chicago Search Group, as a joke. He told USA Today that he called Cheung to apologize after the email was allegedly sent.

“This was an isolated incident that will not happen again and my sincerest apologies go out to Connie and anyone else who was offended by this statement,” McMahon said.

Cheung told USA Today she’s still on the hunt for a job.