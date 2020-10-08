Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Jewish reporter attacked and called ‘Nazi’ after Orthodox protest turns violent, video shows

Protesters yelled that he was a 'Nazi,' 'Hitler' as they chased after him, protester said

By Vincent Barone | New York Post
close
Orthodox Jews in NYC burn masks, block traffic amid new coronavirus restrictionsVideo

Orthodox Jews in NYC burn masks, block traffic amid new coronavirus restrictions

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews took to the streets of New York City to protest Gov. Cuomo's new COVID-19 restrictions.

An Orthodox reporter said he was attacked by an angry mob at a protest in Borough Park, Brooklyn, against coronavirus restrictions Wednesday night.

The reporter, Jacob Kornbluh, said protesters yelled that he was a “Nazi” and “Hitler” as they chased after him during a second night of unrest over government attempts to stop the surging cases of COVID-19 across a broad swath of Brooklyn.

Kornbluh blamed the attack on Heshy Tischler, an agitator and aspiring politician who has organized the largely Orthodox protests over the last two nights.

'DEFUND THE POLICE' MOVEMENT TAKES TOLL ON NYC'S CRIME RATE, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND DEM CRITICS CLAIM, AS SHOOTINGS AND MURDERS SPIKE

“I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest — while yelling at me “Nazi” and “Hitler” —after Heshy Tischler recognized me and ordered the crowd to chase me down the street,” Kornbluh tweeted.

Tischler, who is running for City Council, was filmed pinning Kornbluh against a wall as he shouted, “You are a moser!” or snitch.

Kornbluh said he was saved by police and several community members.

ORTHODOX JEWISH PROTESTERS BLAST CUOMO, DE BLASIO OVER NEW CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

The night before, Tichler was filmed referring to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife Chirlane McCray as “retard woman”

Tischler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Groups of protesters gather in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park to denounce lockdowns of their neighborhood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on Oct. 7, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Groups of protesters gather in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park to denounce lockdowns of their neighborhood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on Oct. 7, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On the same night, a group of protesters in the area chased down and assaulted freelance photographer Bruce Schaff, who is Jewish, as he tried to capture the scene. A second man, Berish Getz, 34, a Borough Park resident, was also beaten during that protest.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Out of all the protests I’ve been to I’ve never seen this level of violence from protesters toward members of the press, photographers, or anyone for that matter,” Schaff told The Post after the Tuesday night attack.

The anger stems from new Gov. Andrew Cuomo-mandated restrictions imposed on area synagogues, schools and non-essential businesses due to a coronavirus spike sweeping through a large chunk of Brooklyn and patches of Queens around Forest Hills and Far Rockaway.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post. 

Trending in US