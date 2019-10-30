JetBlue flight attendant busted by FBI officer in child sex sting operation, report says

A JetBlue flight attendant has been arrested in Florida after showing up at a hotel thinking he was going to have sex with an 8-year-old boy — only to be busted by an undercover FBI officer, a report says.

Jeffrey Aronofsky, 53, was taken into custody last Friday at a property in Lake Mary, according to Spectrum News 13. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, prosecutors allege Aronofsky was planning to have sex with an 8-year-old in front of his father — yet the father turned out to be an officer working for the FBI, the website adds.

Aronofsky is now being held at Orange County Jail on a charge of attempting to entice a minor for sex.

Investigators were tipped off to Aronofsky’s alleged intentions after reportedly coming into contact with him on an online dating site.

In messages that were exchanged between Aronofsky and the FBI agent, the flight attendant claimed he has had sex with several children — including performing an act on a drugged 6-year-old boy in the Dominican Republic while his father looked on, Spectrum News 13 reported.

The federal agent reportedly then posed as a father who sexually abused his own son and invited Aronofsky to have sex with the child at a hotel in Lake Mary, outside of Orlando.

The complaint filed against Aronofsky alleges that, in further messages, he explained in detail the various sex acts he wanted to engage in with the 8-year-old, according to Spectrum News 13.

But when the flight attendant arrived at the hotel last week, he sent a text to the undercover officer letting him know he was there — and promptly was arrested, the website reported.

Officers who searched Aronofsky’s car also reportedly found a stun gun inside.

JetBlue, in a statement to Fox News, said it is "cooperating with law enforcement" and has launched its "own internal investigation."

"JetBlue has become aware of very disturbing allegations against one of our crew members," a spokesperson said. "Safety and integrity are among our core values at JetBlue, and we take any potential departure from these very seriously."