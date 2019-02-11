Jet skier in critical condition after being found nearly 10 hours after reported missing

Rescue officials on Sunday found a 20-year-old man in critical condition off the coast of Southern California nearly 10 hours after he was last seen riding a Yamaha jet ski, authorities said.

Authorities began searching for the man – identified as Jean Carlos Cheryl – around 10:48 a.m., after a friend reported him missing to the Coast Guard. Cheryl was last seen riding a jet ski off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

A crew aboard a Coast Guard helicopter found a red and black jet ski around 2:00 p.m., but Cheryl remained missing, Coast Guard officials said.

Cheryl was eventually found more than eight nautical miles southeast of the Long Beach lighthouse around 7:45 p.m. Rescue officials said Cheryl was in "critical condition" and flown to Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

The search involved multiple agencies including Long Beach firefighters and lifeguards from Long Beach, Seal Beach and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, NBC Los Angeles reported. No additional information was immediately available.