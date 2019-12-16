Jersey City shooting: FBI search pawnshop connected to man whose phone number was in shooter’s pocket

FBI agents in New Jersey on Monday were searching a second pawnshop in connection with man whose number was found in the pocket of one of the shooters responsible for last week's deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City.

During a search of Ahmed A-Hady’s home and a pawnshop in Keyport, N.J., on Saturday, federal agents found three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun as well as more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

A-Hady hasn't been charged with providing any of the weapons used in the massacre that left four people and the two attackers dead on Dec. 10, but he has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He was denied bail in U.S. District Court in Newark Monday afternoon.

Records cited by The Associated Press indicate that A-Hady bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms. Authorities say he acknowledged still owning the handguns.

His father, Alaa Hady, told the outlet on Monday that at some of the weapons recovered by federal agents were his, not his son's. He also said he was the owner of the Keyport pawnshop, while his son had one in South Amboy, about 10 miles away.

FBI agents were searching a second pawnshop in South Amboy on Monday, though it was not clear if it was the shop that Hady said was his son's.

ARREST IN JERSEY CITY SHOOTING AFTER MAN’S PHONE NUMBER FOUND IN SHOOTER’S POCKET

Hady's number was found in the pants pocket of David Anderson, 47, one of the two Jersey City attackers. Anderson and Francine Graham, 50, killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals in a cemetery last week before storming a Jewish supermarket, leaving three people dead before they were fatally shot by police.

The attack is being investigated as domestic terrorism.

Anderson and Graham were armed with multiple weapons including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun. A pipe bomb was also found in the stolen U-Haul van they had been driving. Two of the weapons they used were bought by Graham in Ohio last year, police have said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A-Hady's brother said their family has never heard of the suspects and the pawnshop didn't sell firearms, CBS New York reported.

A second hearing for A-Hady is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.