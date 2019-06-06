Jennifer Dulos search gets new focus; estranged husband, girlfriend due in court next week

NEW CANAAN, Conn. -- Police late Wednesday executed an emergency search warrant at Fotis Dulos' Jefferson Crossing home -- a new focus for authorities as the desperate search for missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos closes in on the two-week mark.

Investigators and K-9 units tore through the massive six-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot home of Fotis Dulos, that has been listed for sale at $4.35 million. For the past several days, local, state and federal authorities had focused their search at a trash site in Hartford, where they used cadaver dogs to sift through the garbage.

According to RadarOnline, a source close to the investigation said police have obtained "key pieces of evidence" that have led them back to the Jefferson Crossing property.

"We received several tips that circled back to that residence and obtained an emergency search warrant for the premises," the source told the online site. "We did find several key pieces of evidence in various trash cans, dumpsters and other locations."

Fotis Dulos and his live-in girlfriend Michelle Troconis were both arrested Saturday and arraigned Monday in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos' missing wife and the mother of his five children.

Investigators have also focused their search on the couple's 10,000-square-foot Farmington, Conn., home.

Prosecutors, who strongly suggested in court documents that Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis would be facing additional charges, are running against the clock. The couple currently face charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution related to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. Troconis bonded out Monday but Fotis Dulos was unable to come up with the cash and has been behind bars at the Bridgeport Correctional Center for the past six nights.

Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis will be back in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, authorities said Thursday afternoon they've received more than 225 tips and nearly 70 responses from New Canaan residents who had personal home or business surveillance cameras in the area where Jennifer Dulos is believed to have vanished. Police are trying to establish a timeline of when she disappeared between May 22 and May 25 and are looking for footage that might have caught "driving activity" in the area.