Lawyer charged in connection with Jennifer Dulos murder released from prison

The attorney charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos was released on bond Monday, after spending nine months behind bars, according to court papers.

Kent Mawhinney posted $246,000 in cash and real estate after a Stamford judge reduced his bond from $2 million and granted his request to visit his ailing 86-year-old father in Florida.

Mawhinney and his attorneys declined to comment on the case as he left Superior Court outfitted with a GPS tracking device, the Stanford Advocate reported.

JENNIFER DULOS DISAPPEARANCE SPURS STATE POLICE SEARCH OF AVON PROPERTY

He surrendered his passport to the court and agreed not to travel to any other states besides Florida. Mawhinney posted his parent’s Connecticut home which is valued at $196,000 in addition to a $50,000 cash bond, court papers said.

Mawhinney has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges related to him allegedly helping to create an alibi for his client and pal Fotis Dulos, who took his own life earlier this year while facing murder and kidnapping charges for allegedly slaying his 50-year-old wife.

FOTIS DULOS, CONNECTICUT MAN CHARGED IN WIFE JENNIFER DULOS' MURDER, DEAD AFTER SUICIDE ATTEMPT, LAWYER SAYS

In a suicide note, Dulos denied that either he or his lawyer were involved in the case.

Mawhinney is also linked to an Hartford County gun club where witnesses found what they described as an empty “human grave” in the days before Jennifer Dulos was last seen.

Mawhinney was taken into custody in January at gunpoint during a traffic stop. Police say he was trying to avoid law enforcement after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

MOTHER OF MISSING CONNECTICUT WOMAN JENNIFER DULOS FILED FOR CUSTODY OF GRANDCHILDREN

Mawhinney is due back in court in January to face a slew of unrelated domestic charges including spousal sexual abuse.

Jennifer Dulos was presumed dead after Connecticut’s chief medical examiner determined she was the victim of a “serious physical assault” based on blood evidence found in the garage of her New Canaan home.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to arrest warrants, authorities believe Fotis Dulos killed his wife in the garage after she dropped off their five children to school on May 24, 2019.

Later that night he and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were captured on surveillance video disposing bags containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood and clothes. Troconis is also facing multiple charges related to the case. Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found.