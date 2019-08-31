Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband seeks court-ordered psychiatric exam of her mother

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman wants her mother to undergo a court-ordered psychiatric exam.

Fotis Dulos has denied knowing what happened to Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in New Canaan, Ct., three months ago. Her 85-year-old mother, Gloria Farber, has been caring for their five children..

Dulos' attorneys claimed in court papers Friday that Farber has been a patient at a psychiatric hospital, the Hartford Courant reported.

“This troubling history of mental illness needs to be assessed to ensure that the children can be safely cared for by Ms. Farber,” defense attorney Rich Rochlin said, according to the paper.

He accused Farber of threatening to kill herself and her husband.

“A court-ordered psychological evaluation of Ms. Farber would be in the minor children’s best interest as it would provide this court with relevant and material information that is critical to making a comprehensive and well-informed inquiry into the minor children’s present best interests regarding their care and custody,” Rochlin said, the paper reported.

The motion prompted a response from Farber’s lawyer, Fox 61 Hartford reported.

“This is yet another in a long string of gratuitous legal maneuvers by Mr. Dulos' attorneys,” the lawyer said.

Dulos has not been allowed contact with his children, ages 8 to 13, since being charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with his 50-year-old wife’s disappearance.

Prosecutors say he and his girlfriend disposed of garbage bags that contained items that had Jennifer Dulos' blood on them. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Dulos is free on $500,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.