Police investigating Jennifer Dulos disappearance return to sift through 'mountains of trash' at Hartford facility

Police are returning to a trash facility in Hartford, Ct., as the disappearance of 50-year-old mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos hits the two-week mark and the girlfriend of her estranged husband spoke with detectives.

In a news release, New Canaan police said they will "continue to diligently comb through mountains of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford for evidence in search of evidence pertaining to the investigation."

Fotis Dulos, the husband of the missing woman, has been behind bars at a Bridgeport Correctional facility since he was arrested nearly a week ago in connection with her disappearance.

His live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested and has been accused of helping Fotis Dulos dispose of evidence. Prosecutors claim the duo were caught on multiple surveillance cameras two weeks ago - when Jennifer Dulos was first reported missing by her friends - hiding evidence, throwing out bloody garbage bags and lying about it.

Neither Fotis Dulos nor Michelle Troconis entered a plea at their Monday arraignment. Troconis bonded out but Fotis Dulos, who for years had kept up appearances as a successful businessman in the affluent Connecticut suburb of Farmington, was unable to make the $500,000 bond.

Things took a turn Thursday when four detectives met with Troconis and her lawyer Andrew Bowman at his Westport office. They entered the office carrying cameras and other equipment investigators typically use to interview suspects.

Soon thereafter, Richard Colango, the state's attorney for Stamford/Norwalk, showed up, leaving some to speculate if Troconis was about to flip on her boyfriend and break the case wide open.

In all, Troconis, who had her mom by her side, spoke to detectives and the prosecutor for about three hours. When she left her lawyer's brick-red office, Troconis had her curly brown hair down, was wearing a blueish-white shirt, tan pants and sunglasses. She got into the passenger seat of a Subaru driven by her mother and went to a hotel in Avon.

Prosecutors have said they plan to bring additional charges against Troconis and Fotis Dulos but so far nothing has been made public.

Both Troconis and Dulos are due back in court Tuesday.

In a statement released Thursday, New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said he wouldn't discuss the searches being conducted by his department or the Connecticut State Police Major Crime squads.

"This team continues to explore all criminal behavior, which led to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos," he said. "During this criminal investigation, search warrants have been obtained and served on properties owned by Fotis Dulos. Details regarding these searches will not be released as it could compromise this very active criminal investigation."

The disappearance of the 50-year-old mother-of-five has gripped the small Connecticut town of New Canaan - where Jennifer Dulos moved to two years ago after leaving her husband of 13 years.

"She's one of us," resident James Mann told Fox News Thursday night. "We'll keep looking for her. This town isn't going to rest until we know what happened to her."

Jonathan White and his wife Marcia, who live in the next town over but had come to shop on Elm Street in New Canaan, said while things were looking grim, they were holding out hope for a miracle.

"I don't know how love turns into so much rage but it breaks my heart," Marcia White, who has only been married for a month, told Fox. "It makes you think about how well you really know people."

As Jennifer Dulos' disappearance hits the two-week mark on Friday, New Canaan residents like Mann have lit candles on their doorsteps in honor of her safe return. There have also been multiple vigils held at churches in New Canaan as residents steady themselves for bombshells that could be right around the corner.