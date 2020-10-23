Jennifer Dulos' family wants her declared dead to bring 'closure,' attorney says

The family of a Connecticut woman missing since last year after dropping off her kids at school wants her declared dead in an effort to bring them "closure," according to their attorney.

Probate Judge Evelyn Daly on Thursday said she needs more time and may need to hear more evidence before waiving the normal seven-year waiting period to make a death declaration.

“The sooner we can get to the closure of Dulos’ estate, the better it will be for everyone,” Richard Weinstein, attorney for Dulos' mother said. “The tragic truth of the matter is that Jennifer Dulos is dead.”

JENNIFER DULOS DISAPPEARANCE SPURS STATE POLICE SEARCH OF AVON PROPERTY

Dulos disappeared May 24, 2019 after dropping off her five children at school. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, 52, was charged in connection with her presumed death this year.

Investigators believe he killed his wife in her New Canaan home and drove off with her body, which hasn't been found.

He killed himself in January, a few weeks after his arrest. In a suicide note, he denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

The five Dulos children are under the care of their Dulos' mother, Gloria Faber.

Attorney Christopher Hug, the administrator for the estate of Fotis Dulos, joined Weinstein in asking for a death declaration. He argues in his motion that bank officials can't access certain funds to pay off creditors of the estate unless it is determined that Jennifer Dulos died before her estranged husband did.

Messages to Hug and Weinstein were not immediately returned.

The former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, face criminal charges in connection to the case. Troconis faces multiple charges, including murder conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mawhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and was released on bond Monday after spending nine months in jail. Both have pleaded not guilty.

It was not clear when Daly would make a ruling on the request.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.