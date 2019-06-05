Dr. Michael Baden: Here's what investigators are looking for in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

The nation has waited with bated breath to hear the fate of missing Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, and in light of recent updates, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said police appear to be in an "advanced" stage of the case.

Jennifer's estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his new girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested on Saturday after security footage showed a man who appeared to be Dulos dumping trash bags soaked with blood in different receptacles.

Dr. Baden, during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday, said that police now appear to be treating the investigation as a homicide and will likely focus substantially on the couple's Farmington, Conn. mansion to determine a cause of death.

RESIDENTS IN CONNECTICUT TOWN NERVOUSLY WAIT AS SEARCH FOR MISSING MOM JENNIFER DULOS DRAGS INTO DAY 8

Investigators concluded that a "serious physical assault took place" at the home, meaning that they found a lot of blood, according to Dr. Baden.

"Not just casual cuts that sometimes occur for a person living at a house, but a lot of bleeding that would have normally required hospitalization," he said.

Furthermore, the amount of blood present may also point to the possibility of dismemberment, bolstered by the fact that multiple trash bags were allegedly dropped by Mr. Dulos.

'[Police] will be looking in the washing machine to see if there is blood there," Dr. Baden continued. "They will look in the bathtub. When you have a lot of blood, there is an issue of dismemberment."

HUSBAND OF MISSING CONNECTICUT MOM ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH HINDERING PROSECUTION, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

It is now being reported that cadaver dogs are being used to investigate a trash facility where investigators believe Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Dulos, 51, and girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested late Saturday at a hotel in Avon, Conn., on charges of tampering and hindering prosecution in relation to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Police say Mr. Dulos will likely face more charges in the coming days.

Troconis, a television personality and pivotal figure in the opening of an upscale ski resort in Argentina, was released after making her $500,000 bail.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Jennifer Dulos had previously accused her husband of "controlling volatile and delusional behavior" and said she was concerned for her safety after discovering a gun.

All five of the Dulos children are residing with their maternal grandmother.

Fox News' Lissa Kaplan and Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.