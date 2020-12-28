Jeffrey Epstein's last cellmate dies from coronavirus, reports say

The last man known to have shared a jail cell with the late Jeffrey Epstein reportedly has died from the coronavirus.

Efrain Reyes, 51, was found dead on Nov. 27 inside his mother’s apartment in New York City, police confirmed to the New York Daily News.

"[Epstein] liked to read a lot and he kept to himself. He wasn’t a problem starter or too loud. My uncle said he was a good cellmate," Reyes’ niece, Angelique Lopez, told the newspaper.

2020 IN SCANDALS: JEFFREY EPSTEIN, COLLEGE ADMISSIONS AND MORE

The Daily News reports that Reyes was transferred to a private prison the day before Epstein hanged himself in August 2019 – and it was there that he contracted the coronavirus.

Following Epstein’s death, FBI agents questioned Reyes about what he had seen beforehand, it added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They were asking how Epstein was when he was in the cell, if he seemed suicidal," Lopez said. "They were asking if he had any indication that he would do that. My uncle cooperated."

Reyes previously has pled guilty to narcotics charges, according to the Daily News.