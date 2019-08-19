Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide, report says

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s will has been filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands and it showed that he signed it on Aug. 8 -- two days before investigators said he hanged himself in his New York City jail cell.

The accused sex-trafficker and convicted pedophile was worth $577,672,654, or about $18 million more than he previously stated in court papers when he had tried to land bail on federal sex-trafficking charges, The New York Post reported Monday, citing new court documents.

The 66-year-old put all of his holdings in a trust, referred to as “The 1953 Trust” in court papers, named after the year he was born, the document revealed.

EPSTEIN'S ATTORNEYS QUESTION AUTOPSY RESULTS

There were no details on the trust’s beneficiaries. The court papers noted Epstein’s only potential heir was his brother, Mark Epstein.

The 21-page filing included a copy of Epstein’s death certificate from Aug. 15, five days after his suicide, which noted: “Immediate Cause: Pending Further Study.”

The New York City medical examiner’s office has since ruled that Epstein hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The report was released this past Friday.

FEDERAL AGENTS SEARCH JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S HOME IN VIRGIN ISLANDS

The 66-year-old’s will was filed with court officials in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands, Little St. James and Great St. James.

Epstein’s Little Saint James Island in St. Thomas, took on a string of nicknames over the years, including "Pedophile Island" and "Orgy Island."

The documents revealed Epstein’s personal property totaled over $577,000,000 and included $56,547,773 in cash; $194,986,301 in hedge funds and private equity investments; and several properties.

Epstein’s properties included an Upper East Side home in New York City worth $55,931,000; a Palm Beach, Fla., home worth $12,380,209; a residence in Paris worth $8,672,823; Great St. James Island in the Virgin Islands, worth $22,498,600; and Little St. James Island, worth $63,874,223.

The will said his brother had a claim to Epstein’s extensive holdings only if the financier did not leave behind the document.