Bill Gates' former science adviser 'shocked' to be named backup executor of Epstein will

A former science adviser for Bill Gates said Tuesday he was “shocked” to learn Jeffrey Epstein had named him as a back-up executor of his $578 million will, according to a report.

Boris Nikolic, a 49-year-old biotech venture capitalist, was named as one of three executors of Epstein’s will which was filed Monday in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands, Little St. James and Great St. James. Nikolic was a former science adviser to Gates, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN SIGNED WILL 2 DAYS BEFORE SUICIDE, REPORT SAYS

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever,” Nikolic said in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

“I was not consulted in these matters and I have no intent to fulfill these duties, whatsoever.” — Boris Nikolic, former science adviser to Bill Gates

Epstein reportedly signed his will two days before he died at age 66 after being found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10. The New York City medical examiner's office ruled his death a suicide, but his attorneys vowed to continue investigating as they suspect foul play.

By signing the document, Epstein effectively transferred $578 million in assets to The 1953 Trust, named after the year the disgraced financier was born. The names of the trustees have not been made public, The Daily Beast reported. Epstein's will names his brother, Mark Epstein, as his sole relative who might have some financial claims to the trust's assets.

Epstein’s long-time attorneys, Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn, were named as the primary executors of the will. They are to receive $250,000 of Epstein’s $577 million in assets as compensation for their efforts curating the will.

Epstein named Nikolic as the successor executor, or the back-up executor, should Indyke and Kahn not be able to carry out their duties. The extent of Nikolic and Epstein’s relationship was unclear.

Nikolic is an immunologist who completed post-doctoral work at Harvard and currently works at the for-profit venture firm Biomatics Capital. One unnamed source told Bloomberg that Nikolic received financial advice from Epstein leading up to the public offering of the gene-editing company Editas Medicine Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolic, along with several other of Epstein’s associates, reportedly distanced himself from Epstein after the convicted sex offender was arrested in July and indicted on human trafficking charges.

As a wealthy philanthropist, Epstein congregated a large social circle of high-profile friends, celebrities and politicians over the years, including former President Bill Clinton and President Trump. A rep for Bill Gates confirmed to the New York Post that Epstein did not provide any services for Gates or his foundation.