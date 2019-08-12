Jeffrey Epstein’s life, death, crimes and controversies: A timeline

Jeffrey Epstein was a multimillionaire financier who hobnobbed with an elite circle of princes, presidents and the ultrawealthy -- before his fall from grace following accusations of child sex trafficking in the mid-2000s -- accusations that hung over him, the proverbial black cloud, until his reported suicide early Saturday in his Manhattan jail cell.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEAD FROM APPARENT SUICIDE IN MANHATTAN JAIL CELL; FBI INVESTIGATING

Here is a look at the major events in Epstein’s life -- the crimes, the controversies and the questions that surround his shocking death.

EARLY LIFE

Jan. 20, 1953 – Epstein is born in Brooklyn.

1969 – 1971 – After high school, Epstein takes physics classes at Manhattan’s Cooper Union and enrolls in NYU’s Courant Institute, though he leaves without a degree, according to a 2002 New York magazine profile.

1973 – 1975 – Described by some around him as a math genius, Epstein teaches calculus and physics at the Dalton School on Manhattan’s Upper East Side -- without having a degree -- according to the magazine.

Epstein attracts the attention of the Wall Street-connected father of a student, who tells him to reach out to Ace Greenberg, a senior partner at Bear Stearns.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FINANCES REVEALED: HERE'S HOW MUCH HE SAID HE'S WORTH

RISE TO PROMINENCE

1976 – Epstein joins Bear Stearns as a junior assistant to a floor trader at the American Stock Exchange before rapidly rising through the ranks and becoming a partner by 1980, according to New York magazine.

1981 – A year after making partner, he leaves Bear Stearns to set up his own money managing business, which caters exclusively to billionaires. His most notable client is billionaire businessman Les Wexner, according to Bloomberg. After Epstein's death, CNBC reports Wexner and his representatives have turned over documents to authorities allegedly showing Epstein may have misappropriated money.

How Epstein accumulated his wealth is unclear; his net worth has inspired speculation but remains murky. Federal prosecutors noted a mysterious gap in his financial records at a hearing in July.

2000s – Epstein invests millions into a Bear Stearns High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies Enhanced Leverage hedge fund, according to WLNY-TV. The fund is later considered to be “a ticking time bomb” that factored into the collapse of Bear Stearns during the 2008 financial crisis, according to the station.

ACCUSATIONS

March 2005 - A 14-year-old girl and her parents report Epstein molested her at a mansion in Palm Beach, Fla. She says a female acquaintance and classmate at Royal Palm Beach High School had taken her to the house to give Epstein a massage in exchange for money.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PAPER TRAIL: A LOOK AT THE CONVICTED PEDOPHILE'S HIGH-POWERED CONNECTIONS

May 2006 - Police sign a probable cause affidavit charging Epstein and two of his assistants with multiple counts of unlawful sex acts with a minor. The Palm Beach state attorney, Barry Krischer, instead refers the case to a grand jury.

June 2006 - The grand jury, after hearing from only one accuser, returns an indictment of one count of solicitation of prostitution. The charge does not reflect that the accuser in question and others were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

July 2006 - The FBI opens a federal investigation, dubbed “Operation Leap Year.’’ Documents list the possible crime as “child prostitution.’’

JEFFREY EPSTEIN FEARED CELLMATE, A MUSCLE-BOUND EX-COP CHARGED IN MURDER WHO WAS MOVED BEFORE FINANCIER'S DEATH: REPORT

PLEA DEAL, SEX OFFENDER STATUS

June 2008 - Epstein’s lawyers revisit plea negotiations, and on June 30, Epstein appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom. He pleads guilty to state charges on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. His victims are not notified of the plea deal.

Epstein is sentenced to 18 months in jail, followed by a year of community control, or house arrest. He is adjudicated as a convicted sex offender who must register twice a year in Florida.

July 7, 2009 - Epstein is released from the Palm Beach County stockade five months early. During his sentence, Epstein is allowed a generous work-release several days of the week in which he's allowed to work from his house.

THE CASE REOPENS

February 2019 - The Justice Department says it's opened an investigation into federal prosecutors' handling of Epstein’s plea deal. The department's Office of Professional Responsibility intends to examine whether professional misconduct occurred in the highly publicized case.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S DEATH WITH CONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUT DONALD TRUMP, RUSSIA

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra rules federal prosecutors overseeing the case violated the law by concealing from underage alleged victims the existence of the plea deal that shielded Epstein from federal charges.

EPSTEIN'S ARREST AND DEATH

July 2, 2019 - A sealed indictment is filed charging Epstein with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

July 6, 2019 - Epstein is arrested after his plane lands in Teterboro, N.J.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEAD: TIMELINE OF SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AND RELATED LEGAL CASES

July 8, 2019 - Epstein's indictment is unsealed and he pleads not guilty at his arraignment.

July 18, 2019 - Epstein is denied bail.

July 23, 2019 - Epstein is reportedly found unconscious, with neck injuries, in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. It is unclear whether the injury was self-inflicted or the result of an assault by another inmate.

Aug. 10, 2019 - Epstein is found dead in his Manhattan cell. His cellmate was reportedly removed from the cell hours before Epstein's death. Guards had reportedly not checked in on Epstein for “several hours” though such checks were required at half-hour intervals.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Aug. 11, 2019 – An autopsy is performed on Epstein. The chief medical examiner releases a statement saying the office needs more information before determining Epstein’s cause of death.

Aug. 12, 2019 - Attorney General William Barr describes “serious irregularities” at the facility where Epstein was held. Barr vows a full investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice inspector general.