Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell hires lawyer who helped take down 'El Chapo'

Ghislaine Maxwell has hired the former prosecutor who helped bring down drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to try to get her off child sex-trafficking charges.

Recent court filings for the 58-year-old British media heiress show that she is being repped by Christian Everdell, who spent more than a decade as an assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Everdell’s bio notes how he and his team were awarded a “True American Hero Award” by the Federal Drug Agent Foundation for “their work in the investigation and apprehension of the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico (‘Chapo’ Guzman).”

Former colleagues believe he may use his experience in such high-profile cases to get Maxwell to turn on others allegedly in Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle to strike a deal.

“He will of course do what is in the best interests of his client, but no doubt he will be talking to her about the benefits of becoming a cooperating witness,” tweeted Jennifer Rodgers, who used to be his supervisor as a fellow federal Southern District of New York prosecutor.

Maxwell was busted on a six-count Manhattan federal indictment for allegedly recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in August in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting a fresh sex-trafficking case.

Maxwell on Monday morning was moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where insiders say they are taking every measure possible to make sure she cannot meet the same fate as her former lover.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.