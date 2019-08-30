Jeffrey Epstein's eccentric, explicit taste in art seen in Palm Beach mansion raid video

Video obtained by Fox News, taken during a 2005 police raid of Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, shows the convicted sex offender's eccentric and explicit taste in art, which was displayed throughout the house.

The art included paintings, sculptures, photographs, sketches and posters.

The nearly hour-long video also showed the house was decorated in part with illicit photos and imagery of young women, Fox News reported Thursday.

Inside the home, the video showed a wall covered in artsy nude photos of men and women, a painting of a nude woman lying on her back and a photo of a topless woman – who appeared to be Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell – lying on a sandy beach. Another photo showed a naked young woman lying on a beach.

Entering the master bedroom, police discovered a drawing of a bare female backside and a painting of a naked woman, as well as what appeared to be a sketch of Maxwell. Several photos, sculptures and paintings seen in the video depicted the female backside.

Eccentric paintings and sculptures, one of which appeared to depict a blindfolded figure, also appeared in the video.

The mansion even included what appeared to be a dentist’s chair and cart, stocked with drills and other instruments, as well as a lamp.

The FBI has raided Epstein’s other properties, including his New York City mansion and his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

During a raid of Epstein’s home on Manhattan's E. 71st St. conducted by the FBI and NYPD after his arrest, investigators said they found in a locked safe a trove of pornographic material apparently featuring young girls.

Epstein’s bizarre art collection in his opulent Upper East Side home included a massive, life-like human doll hanging from a chandelier and a human-sized chessboard with scantily clad figurines modeled after his employees, New York Magazine reported. The Manhattan home also reportedly included a hallway adorned with dozens of individually framed prosthetic eyeballs from England and a massive, photorealistic mural of a prison yard painted, with Epstein in the center.

In an interview with NBC News last month, Jennifer Araoz, who said Epstein raped her when she was just 15 years old, described his Manhattan home.

"He had a bathtub that was kind of like opened, and there was prosthetic breasts that he could play with while he was taking a bath, I guess," Araoz said in the interview, calling it "odd."

She also said Epstein adorned his massage room with photos of naked women.

About two weeks ago, Aroaz, sued Maxwell and three other unidentified female staff members for allegedly conspiring to allow her to be raped, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News.

Epstein’s sprawling New Mexico home included a massive painting showing a young woman of indeterminate age wearing a wedding ring and cuddled up beside a roaring big cat, according to a photo of the artwork taken by a contractor who worked at the financier’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, N.M. in 2013. The photo was provided exclusively to Fox News last month.

“It was huge – at least 5-by-5, 6-by-6 – in the main house, at the bottom of the stairs in the basement near the laundry,” the contractor, who requested anonymity, told Fox News of the bizarre painting inside the 10,000-acre residence – which was dotted with pools, a firehouse, log cabins, guest homes and its own airport hangar and runway. “We would talk about how creepy it was, this strange painting with nothing else around it. From the minute you got there, you felt the uneasy vibe.”

Another eyebrow-raising item to emerge from the disgraced financier's art collection: the now-infamous “Parsing Bill” oil painting featuring former President Bill Clinton, Epstein’s onetime friend, posing seductively in the Oval Office while fitted in a blue Monica Lewinsky-style dress.

The video taken by police as they executed a search warrant at Epstein's Palm Beach home in 2005 gave the most comprehensive look at his art collection. Epstein was accused of molesting dozens of underage girls at the Florida mansion and by 2006, investigators had interviewed more than 30 young women – some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged molestations.

In the end, prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers negotiated a then-secret plea deal which led Epstein to serve just 13 months in jail under work-release privileges, allowing him to work in his office six days a week.

He pleaded guilty to a child prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender.

Prosecutors confirmed last week that inquiries into Epstein’s co-conspirators were ongoing and would continue despite the fact that the criminal case against Epstein was dismissed following his suicide in his jail cell earlier this month.

Epstein, who also owas accused of sex trafficking, was arrested on July 6 over allegations of sexual abuse of dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his Palm Beach mansion between 2002 and 2005. He pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison.

