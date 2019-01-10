Jayme Closs, Wisconsin teen missing since last October, found alive, suspect in custody, sheriff says

Jayme Closs, a teenager who disappeared in Wisconsin last October, has been found alive and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials said.

Closs, 13, was discovered by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the Barron County Sheriff's Department, which led the search for Closs, wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Douglas County is roughly 80 miles north of Barron County.

Authorities, who said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, noted they "do not have any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation."

The announcement, which was posted online around 8 p.m., came just hours after the sheriff's office wrote in a separate post that Closs "has NOT been located-this is false news." Officials are planning a press briefing for approximately 10 am Friday morning.

Closs vanished on Oct. 15 after her parents were fatally shot at their home in Barron County, located about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Autopsies determined the two died of gunshot wounds and were murdered, and that Closs was inside the home when they were killed.

Local authorities and the FBI launched an investigation into her disappearance and said at the time that they believed the teen was kidnapped. "I'm telling you: Jayme is missing and endangered," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference in October.

Before Closs was reported missing, a mysterious 911 call was made from her home. The sheriff's department received a 911 call at 12:58 a.m. from an unknown person.

The caller didn’t communicate with police, but noises heard in the background suggested a disturbance or struggle of some kind. 911 logs released days later appeared to indicate that the cell phone of Closs' mother, 46-year-old Denise Closs, placed the call and that her father, 56-year-old James Closs, answered the door and was the first to be fatally shot.

“No one talked on that call and we don't know who made it. We heard voices but we can’t make out what was said," Fitzgerald told Fox News in November. "We do believe Jayme was home at the time the call was made.”

Roughly two weeks after she disappeared, a man identified as Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 32, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Closs' home. He was reportedly found with two girl's tank tops, underwear and a dress. However, Barron County officials cleared him of any involvement in the teen's disappearance.

The sheriff previously said his office was receiving around 25 tips per day regarding Closs' disappearance. He'd been confident that Closs was alive somewhere.

"I have a gut feeling she's still alive,” Fitzgerald said. “I've always been a glass-half-full kind of guy.”